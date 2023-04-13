ACM Awards 2023 Nominations: The Complete List

Getty Images for ACM

On Thursday, the nominations for the 2023 ACM Awards were announced.

HARDY topped the nominations with seven, including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. The “Wait in the Truck” singer is sharing three of his noms with Lainey Wilson, who has six noms of her own.

Other big names to be nominated include Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Cole Swindell.

This year, the show will be hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks at Ford Center in Texas on May 11, airing live on Prime Video.

See the full list below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde

“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

“Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs

“Mr. Saturday Night,” Jon Pardi

“Palomino,” Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“HEARTFIRST,” Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen