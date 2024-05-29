‘Yellowstone’ Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Marry in ‘Cowboy Black-Tie’ Wedding

Getty Images

“Yellowstone” lovebirds Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are hitched!

The co-stars confirmed to Vogue they got married in Dallas.

Hassie shared, “From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events — but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most. Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible.”

The bride described the dress code as “cowboy black tie,” explaining, “I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette.”

Harrison chose two looks for her big day, including a beaded gown by Galia Lahav for the ceremony and a short Netta BenShabu dress and lace gloves for the reception.

The groom looked the part, too, in a Kiton tuxedo, custom Republic Boots, and a hat by the American Hat Co.

They kicked off their wedding weekend with “cowboy cocktail welcome night” at the Crescent Club, followed by the wedding at Hassie’s family home.

The ceremony took place in a cathedral-style tented conservatory built over the pool.

“It was like something out of a fairy tale,” the actress said of the wedding.

She said the “love and energy” in the air was palpable, adding, “And then, there was the moment I locked eyes with Ryan as I walked toward him. Seeing the tears well up in his eyes — it just melted my heart. It was a moment so raw and filled with emotion, it perfectly captured everything we felt about stepping into this new chapter together.”

The couple wrote their own vows! “Delivering them was emotional," she said. "It was hard to hold back tears. My vows were not just promises to Ryan but also to his children. It was a particularly special moment for me, as I got to express to them just how much they mean to me and what an honor it has been to become a bonus mom to them.”

Afterward, guests headed to the reception tent, decked out like Texas’ oldest dance venue, Gruene Hall. The space featured hardwood floors, communal tables, and a living greenery wall. Friends and family were treated to Texas cuisine, wood-fired pizzas, and late-night Texas tacos.

As for music, Ryan and Hassie enjoyed their first dance to Bingham’s original song “Automated,” and Hassie said a solo piano performance by Ryan’s daughter “moved everyone to tears.” Guests then got to party to Straight Tequila Night as the band played '90s country cover songs.

They ended the night with a “cosmic cowboy” after-party in the ceremony tent, which was transformed with Western-themed neon lights, a disco saddle hanging from the ceiling, and a DJ. Hassie, who changed into yet another Netta BenShabu dress, shared, “We all had so much fun dancing and laughing all night.”

Guests gave them a send-off with sparklers as they drove away in a classic Cadillac Coupe DeVille, but Harrison confessed, “Despite what appeared to be this magical car ride into the night, we actually just took a quick circle around the block before ultimately slipping back into the house to join the rest of our wedding party as the last ones standing. We kept the celebration going into the wee hours, dancing in my family’s living room. It was the perfect ending to a perfect night — and honestly, we couldn’t have imagined it any better.”

In 2020, the two first worked together on the third season of “Yellowstone.” On the show, Ryan played Walker, a musician who becomes a ranch hand, while Harrison played Laramie, who is also a ranch hand and barrel racer.

In 2023, Ryan went public with their relationship by posting a pic of the couple kissing alongside a fire.

He captioned the pic, “More than spark 🔥.”

Hassie commented on the post, writing, “I love you, cowboy. 🥰”