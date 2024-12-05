Netflix

A year after his medical emergency, Jamie Foxx is ready to discuss it in his stand-up special “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...”

In a trailer for the highly anticipated special, releasing December 10, Foxx told the audience, “I’m back and I’m so glad to be here.”

The trailer also included headlines announcing he “literally died” and even one that claimed he was “a clone.”

Earlier this year, Foxx shed light what happened to a group of people outside a Phoenix café.

He explained, “Look, April 11 last year. Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil.”

Snapping his fingers, Foxx said, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

He continued, “So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

Foxx went on, “The next doctor said, 'Something’s going on up there,'" as he pointed to his head. “I won’t say it on camera… but it was…” At that point, the video cuts off.

Jamie had previously spoken out about his mystery illness while accepting the AAFCA’s Producer's Award on March 3.

Foxx told the audience that he was in “dire straits” after his medical emergency, saying, “Cherish life, man. I cannot tell you. I have some people in my life that really made sure I was here.”

Jamie revealed that he’s planning to explain to the world what led to his near-death experience in his upcoming stand-up comedy special. He said, "Everybody wants to know what happened, and I'm gonna tell you what happened, but I gotta do it in my way."

He teased, "I'm gonna do it in a funny way. We're gonna be onstage. We're gonna go back to the stand-up sort of roots.”