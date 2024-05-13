Corinne Foxx on ‘Rock Star’ Dad Jamie Foxx’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Return (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Corinne Foxx served up a “Challengers”-inspired tennis core look as she hit FOX’s upfronts presentation in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Corinne about returning to “Beat Shazam” with dad Jamie Foxx after his medical emergency last year.

Corinne was excited to be back on the show, adding, “My dad is just a rock star… He has so much energy that I’m often like, ‘Oh, my God. I need another coffee ’cause this man is all over the place.’”

It looks like Jamie is back to his old self. Corinne shared, “He’s singing, he’s dancing, he’s playing the piano.”

Often, not everything that Jamie says or does is seen on the show. Corinne explained, ‘There’s a lot of like gags that are going on between us that you guys don’t see. Like, one year, my dad wrapped me up in paper towel and then set me out there and I was like a mummy. There’s just like little things like that, like, just father-daughter [banter]. I’m always picking on him because he’s always late.”

Corinne teased that the season will be “fun,” adding, “It’s the same music, it’s money, it’s laughter, there’s dancing, we have great contestants.”

Would Corinne be a good contestant on the show?

With confidence, Corinne said, “Definitely. I think me and my dad would be perfect because I know all the new stuff… He kind of has his wheelhouse of like ’80s, ’90s R&B.”

Corinne also dished on wedding planning with fiancé Joe Hooten and how he included all of the family in his special proposal.

She gushed, “He gets along great with my family and they were all included in the proposal, which was really sweet. He made sure that my dad had a little job, my mom had a little job. It was really sweet.”

Corinne and Joe are in “the thick” of wedding planning. She admitted, “It is exciting as well as overwhelming.”

Corinne revealed that the “super involved” Joe did go “rogue” on their wedding registry and she had to dial it back.