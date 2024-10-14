Jamie Foxx’s Heart Filled with ‘Pure Joy’ After Sharing His Health Scare Story

Jamie Foxx took to the stage in Atlanta to share his 2023 health scare story for his one-man show “One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx,” and now he’s telling fans exactly how he feels about the events.

The Oscar winner opened up about the experience on Instagram, writing, “God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia.”

Praising the audience, Foxx said, “I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were.”

He went on to explain, “When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most… #nobaddays as my guy James would say #secondchance ❤️❤️❤️🍑🍑🍑 thank you ATLANTA.”

Jamie included a carousel of emotional images from the event, including him with his hand raised in the air, another of him with his arm over his face, as well as his daughter Anelise, 16, joining him onstage. Another pic shows him giving someone a hug.

His famous friends took to the comments with love and support.

Busta Rhymes wrote, “Who God Bless, No man Curse!! CONGRATS @iamjamiefoxx you have truly been missed by so many of us King. CONGRATS to you as you continue to embark on new and uncharted territory and always know THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T STOP!! Salute King. 👑🤲🏿💪🏿🔥👏🏿🥂”

Jo Koy posted, “G.O.A.T.”

Kevin Hart shared, “Love you man!!!!!! Can’t wait to see it 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾” and John Legend added, “Can’t wait to see it brother ❤️.”

Kandi Burruss commented, “I enjoyed the show! Thank God for giving you a 2nd chance to be here! 🙏🏾❤️”

Robin Thicke posted, “We all love you! ❤️❤️❤️”

Over the summer, Jamie shed some light on what happened.

He was recorded speaking to a group of people outside a café in Phoenix.

He explains, “Look, April 11 last year. Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil.”

Snapping his fingers, Foxx says, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

He continued, “So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

Jamie went on, “The next doctor said, 'Something’s going on up there,'" as he pointed to his head. “I won’t say it on camera… but it was…” At that point the video cuts off.

Foxx had previously spoken out about his mystery illness while accepting the AAFCA’s Producer's Award on March 3.

The star told the audience that he was in “dire straits” after his medical emergency, saying, “Cherish life, man. I cannot tell you. I have some people in my life that really made sure I was here.”

Jamie revealed that he was planning to explain to the world what led to his near-death experience in an upcoming stand-up comedy special. He said, "Everybody wants to know what happened, and I'm gonna tell you what happened, but I gotta do it in my way."