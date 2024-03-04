Getty Images

Nearly a year after his mystery health crisis, Jamie Foxx made a rare public appearance, declaring that he’s a changed man.

On Sunday, only “Extra’s” cameras were there as Jamie gave a speech while being honored at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon for his company, Foxxhole Productions.

While accepting the AAFCA’s Producers Award, Foxx told the audience that he was in “dire straits” after his medical emergency, saying, “Cherish life, man. I cannot tell you. I have some people in my life that really made sure I was here.”

Jamie revealed that he’s planning to explain to the world what led to his near-death experience in an upcoming stand-up comedy special. He said, "Everybody wants to know what happened and I'm gonna tell you what happened, but I gotta do it in my way." He teased, "I'm gonna do it in a funny way. We're gonna be on stage. We're gonna go back to the standup sort of roots.”

Jamie suffered the unexplained medical emergency in April on the set of “Back in Action,” also starring Cameron Diaz.

For months, there have been questions and rumors about what caused Jamie’s sudden hospitalization. His recovery included physical rehab in a Chicago facility that specializes in stroke recovery.

Foxx hinted at how serious his condition was by using his signature humor. He commented, “I was drinking some water. Wow, you taste this water, it’s so wet… was it like this before I passed away?”

Jamie also joked about crazy Internet gossip that he was replaced by AI after his health crisis. He quipped, “I dove out of a car to save a Black woman’s purse and I’m taking a picture. That ain’t no damn Jamie. That’s a clone.”

Foxx isn’t a clone and is very grateful, saying, “I’m thankful beyond belief.”