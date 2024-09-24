Artem Chigvintsev Won’t Face Domestic Violence Charges After ‘Thorough Review’

Getty Images

Over a month after his arrest, Artem Chigvintsev won’t be charged with domestic violence.

In a press release obtained by Us Weekly, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said on Tuesday, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence.”

Haley went on, “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

According to Haley, the decision to not file criminal charges was made “after a thorough review” and “evaluation of the evidence.”

According to court records in July, Chigvintsev was booked under California Penal Code 273.5(a), which includes corporal injury to spouse.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro was released from jail after posting bond.

Later, TMZ obtained a radio dispatch call revealing more details about the incident.

According to dispatchers, Artem called 911 and stated “he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP.”

The dispatcher added, “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

The operator then says they are “trying to get the two parties separated,” and goes on, “The RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

Following Chigvintsev’s arrest, his wife Nikki Garcia filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Nikki requested full custody of their son Matteo, 4, and asked the court not to give spousal support to either party.

Artem responded to the papers, asking for spousal support from Nikki and joint legal and physical custody of Matteo.