Artem Chigvintsev Responds to Nikki Garcia’s Divorce Papers

Getty Images

Days after Nikki Garcia filed for divorce, her ex, Artem Chigvintsev, has responded to the papers.

In court docs obtained by People magazine, Artem is asking for spousal support from Garcia and joint legal and physical custody of their son Matteo, 4.

Another ask from Chigvintsev is for Garcia to pay for his attorney fees.

In Nikki’s filing, she requested full custody of their son with visitation for Artem.

She also asked that spousal support not be given to either party.

One thing that they agreed on: the separation date of August 29 and the reason for their split, which was “irreconcilable differences.”

The divorce news comes just weeks after Artem’s arrest on August 29.

According to court records, Chigvintsev was booked under California Penal Code 273.5(a), which includes corporal injury to spouse.

A rep for Napa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to “Extra” that Artem was arrested without incident for “felony domestic violence.” It is an ongoing investigation.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro was released from jail after posting bond.

Later, TMZ obtained a radio dispatch call revealing more details about the incident.

According to dispatchers, Artem called 911 and stated “he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP.”

The dispatcher added, “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

The operator then says they are “trying to get the two parties separated,” and goes on, “The RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

Garcia’s rep later told Us Weekly in a statement, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."