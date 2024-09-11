Nikki Garcia Files for Divorce from Artem Chigvintsev

A week after she ditched her wedding ring, Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

In court papers obtained by People magazine, Garcia filed the papers in Napa Valley on Wednesday.

It had recently been reported that Nikki had obtained a divorce lawyer, so it looks like the rumors are true!

The divorce filing comes just two weeks after Artem’s arrest on August 29.

According to court records, Chigvintsev was booked under California Penal Code 273.5(a), which includes corporal injury to spouse.

A rep for Napa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to “Extra” that Artem was arrested without incident for “felony domestic violence.” It is an ongoing investigation.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro was released from jail after posting bond.

Later, TMZ obtained a radio dispatch call revealing more details about the incident.

According to dispatchers, Artem called 911 and stated “he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP.”

The dispatcher added, “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

The operator then says they are “trying to get the two parties separated,” and goes on, “The RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

Garcia’s rep later told Us Weekly in a statement , “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."