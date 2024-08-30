Artem Chigvintsev Accused Nikki Garcia of Throwing Shoes in 911 Call

Getty Images

New details have surfaced following Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest for domestic violence on Thursday.

TMZ obtained a radio dispatch call of operators discussing the incident. Listen here.

One dispatcher states, "Initially came in as RP [reporting party] requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp."

She continues, "There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."

The dispatcher later adds that they are “trying to get the two parties separated,” and goes on to say, “The RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

NCDC/MEGA

Artem was arrested and taken to Napa County Jail. According to court records, Chigvintsev was booked under penal code 273.5(a), which is corporal injury to spouse.

A rep for Napa County Sheriff's Office confirmed to "Extra" that Artem was arrested without incident for "felony domestic violence." It is currently an ongoing investigation.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro has been released from jail after posting bond.

His wife Nikki Garcia's rep later told Us Weekly in a statement, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."