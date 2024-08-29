UPDATE: Artem Chigvintsev has been released from jail after posting bond.

On Thursday, “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev was taken into custody on domestic battery charges.

According to court records, Chigvintsev is currently behind bars at Napa County Jail and his bail has been set for $25,000. He was booked under penal code 273.5(a), which is corporal injury to spouse.

A rep for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that a domestic violence call was made this morning in Yountville, California.

The rep notes that the victim with reported injuries has requested total confidentiality.

It is unclear if the charge is related to his wife Nikki Garcia, who posted a pic of herself getting a facial in Napa Valley on Wednesday.

The couple just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Days ago, Nikki celebrated their anniversary by posting footage from their wedding, set to Haley Reinhart’s version of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

She wrote on Instagram, “This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on.”

Garcia added, “That’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼”

In his own post, Artem wrote, “Happy anniversary my love , can’t see my life without you.”

The two started dating in 2019 and he proposed a year later.