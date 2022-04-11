Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Have a Wedding Date

Getty Images

It was moms’ night out for twins Nikki and Brie Bella at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Nikki and Brie, where they presented the Best Reality Show award with Karl Jacobs.

Nikki broke some news about her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev, saying, “So, we do have a date, which is crazy… In the fall of 2022… Couple months. We’re working on the venue…We want to do fall in Napa Valley.”

Nikki revealed that Brie will be her maid of honor. She said, “I am gonna take this girl away from the lake, to New York and L.A., to look for dresses.”

Nikki also weighed in on “Dancing with the Stars” moving to Disney +. She commented, “At first, I was very shocked… This could be a huge mark for live television coming on streaming platforms, and they can open the doors to something so great so I am praying for that for my fiancé… I am just hoping that everyone can afford it… I hope they incorporate the Marvel and Disney characters.”

Nikki and Artem were dance partners on the 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017. Years later, they would start dating. He popped the question in late 2019.

In the summer of 2020, she gave birth to their son Matteo.

Since Nikki competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” would Brie?

Nikki wasted no time in replying, “In a heartbeat.”