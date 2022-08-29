Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are Married!

Instagram

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married!

The star couple announced the news on Instagram writing, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo”

The news came with two wedding photos, including a shot of their hands and another of the couple looking out over the water.

The network also revealed, “This major moment is not without challenges as the bride and groom navigate parenthood with their son Matteo, plan a wedding, bachelorette party, find a dress, tuxedo, choose the right venue all while they hold on to hope that Artem’s family from Russia will make it to this event of a lifetime. With Nikki’s sister, Brie, by her side and so much at stake, will Nikki and Artem’s dream wedding come together without a hitch?”

Fans can tune in to E! in early 2023 to see how their big day unfolds.

Little is known about the wedding so far, but back in April 2022, Nikki told “Extra’s” Katie Krause, "We do have a date, which is crazy… In the fall of 2022… Couple months. We’re working on the venue…We want to do fall in Napa Valley.”

Nikki revealed at the time that Brie would be her maid of honor. She said, “I am gonna take this girl away from the lake, to New York and L.A., to look for dresses.”

Back in September 2020, Artem told us they were waiting until the COVID-19 pandemic got better before having their wedding.

“We don't want to do the wedding with masks… Want to do it when things get better… Definitely soon,” he said at the time.

Nikki and Artem were dance partners on the 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017. Years later, they would start dating. He popped the question in late 2019.