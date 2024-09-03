Nikki Garcia Loses Wedding Ring to Host Live Netflix Special

Netflix

Nikki Garcia was back in the public eye on Monday for the first time since her husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence last week.

Garcia noticeably left her wedding ring at home as she co-hosted Netflix’s “Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” hot dog eating contest alongside Rob Riggle.

“I’m so happy to be here,” she told the crowd at the Las Vegas event.

As the audience yelled, “Love you, Nikki,” she replied with a smile, “Oh, I love you, too.”

The former WWE star wore a red pantsuit for the competition, and accessorized with black sunglasses. She completed the look with bright red lipstick.

Sources also tell TMZ that Garcia is looking for a divorce lawyer, and that Artem has been staying at a friend's house since the arrest.

On Thursday, news broke that Artem was arrested and taken to Napa County Jail. According to court records, Chigvintsev was booked under penal code 273.5(a), which is corporal injury to spouse.

A rep for Napa County Sheriff's Office confirmed to "Extra" that Artem was arrested without incident for "felony domestic violence." It is currently an ongoing investigation.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro was released from jail after posting bond.

Later, TMZ obtained a radio dispatch call revealing more details about the incident.

According to dispatchers, Artem called 911 and stated “he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at RP."

The dispatcher added, "There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."

The operator then says they are “trying to get the two parties separated,” and goes on, “The RP is stating no medical is needed now.”

Garcia's rep later told Us Weekly in a statement, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."