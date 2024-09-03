‘The Bachelorette’: Jenn Tran’s Finale with Marcus & Devin Promises Shocking Twist!

Jenn Tran’s journey to find love on “The Bachelorette” takes a final twist tonight in a season-finale shocker!

Her season comes down to her two final men, Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader, and previews reveal Jenn “has a pit in her stomach” and she's worried about making a "mistake.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert previously spoke with Jenn about the ending, and she teased, “I can't say anything about finding love, but I can say I'm really happy.”

She added, “I don’t have regrets. I think that it ended the way it needed to end.” As for her happiness, she gave it a “10 out of 10. Would recommend!”

The reality star explained, “I’m happy at the end of my journey, so I’m hoping the audience is happy. But if not, see ya!”

Her other big takeaway — besides a possible engagement — is what she learned about herself.

“I had a lot of personal growth, and at the end I think people are gonna resonate with that so strongly,” she said.