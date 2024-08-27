ABC

“Extra” caught up with “The Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran at the “Men Tell All” special.

Despite some drama this season, Jenn teased that she's “very, very happy in the way everything played out,” though she stopped short of saying if she's in love!

Jenn has no regrets about her eliminations, reflecting, “I honestly think everything happens for a reason… The whole journey I was following my gut and following my heart and doing the things that felt right to me.”

Tran opened up about seeing the guys again, saying, “I’m so excited to see them all. It’s been an amazing night.”

Jenn was also able to get some things off her chest at "Men Tell All"! She shared, "I did come out guns blazing, because I knew what I had to say and I was there for it. I said it with my chest, ten toes down."

As for how she feels while watching the season back, Tran commented, “There were so many things that happened that I didn’t see and also it’s interesting to watch from a viewer’s perspective, because then you kind of get to pinpoint where things went wrong and why things went wrong.”

She added, "To watch it back, to kind of learn from everything I've done, it's been so good."

Jenn also explained how important the hometown visits were to her journey. She emphasized, “I was so grateful to be able to meet all four of their families. They were so welcoming and inviting. You really get a sense of who they are in their own space, and you can really see if you can see a future with this person. Can you fit in with their family? Can you see yourself in this house again?”

She spoke about her two final guys, Marcus and Devin, meeting her family, who have “very strong opinions.” She dished, “They did not hold back, and you will definitely see what they think.”

Jenn also reacted to Grant Ellis becoming the next lead of “The Bachelor.”

She said, “I think he’s really going to make sense of everything in his own journey in the best way that he can, and I know that he will excel at it because of how big of a heart he has.”