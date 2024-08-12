Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Grant Ellis will be looking for love on Season 29 of “The Bachelor.”

Ellis just exited Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where she made the painful decision to send him home.

Grant is a day trader and former pro basketball player known for his optimistic attitude.

An ABC press release reveals, "When he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights."

The release continues, "As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures."