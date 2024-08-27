Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

“The Bachelorette’s” Jonathon Johnson is heading to “Bachelor in Paradise.”

At the “Men Tell All” taping, “Extra” spoke with Jonathon, who said he is “beyond excited.”

He added, “I think whoever they bring to the beach is going to be awesome.”

Jonathon — who hasn’t seen the show — is ready for anything. He told us, “If I see somebody I love or somebody I like, I’m going to let it be known. I’m going to go for it. There’s no point in holding back anymore… If you don’t go big, you can’t win big. You can lose big, and that’s scary, but unless you do it, there’s no chance you’re going to win.”

“My goal at the end of it is hopefully find somebody and take away what I took from ‘The Bachelorette’ and apply that to ‘Paradise,’ and really just hopefully go home with somebody,” Jonathan stressed.

Jonathon also dished on seeing Jenn again after their breakup, saying, “She looked incredible… It was amazing seeing her, you know, we shared so many great memories, such a great friendship before the love and emotions were involved. We were just amazing friends, so getting to see somebody you care and have so much love for, it’s always great. You don’t want to lose people like that in your life.”

He praised her final two men, Marcus and Devin, saying, “I love both of them so much… Marcus and Devin have been two of my closest friends. It would be doing an injustice to say which one I would hope [she picks]. I think whichever way she goes, she got two guys that are absolutely incredible and would care for her.”