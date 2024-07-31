Bachelorette Jenn Tran React to Ex-BF Showing Up: ‘Very Shocked’ (Exclusive)

Disney/John Fleenor

“The Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran is dishing on her journey so far on the ABC hit.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with Jenn, who weighed in on that big shocker when her ex-BF Matt Rossi showed up unexpectedly in New Zealand!

Of her initial reaction to seeing Rossi, Tran said, “We are in New Zealand. How the f**k is he here? I was very confused, like, ‘Did he walk here? Did he get a boat? Did he fly? Why did he do this?’ Honestly at first, I thought he was just there to give me some advice.”

Jenn explained that she’s “really good friends” with Rossi. She said, “At the time, friendly face, like he’s here to give me a talk and I was like, ‘Hmmm, that doesn’t seem right.’”

Tran admitted that she was “very, very shocked,” adding, “I really wasn’t expecting it, but, you know, sometimes they like to surprise you with certain things, but that I day I genuinely just like had no idea.”

Will he be sticking around? Tran stayed mum, saying, “We’ll see.”

When Mel pressed for more, asking if Jenn sent her ex right back home on a plane, she answered, “You’ll just have to watch and see.”

What America does get to see this season, Jenn kissing multiple guys!

She laughed, "All I'm gonna say is you are more unaware of the cameras when your eyes are closed and you're kissing somebody than when your eyes are open. If anything, it was easier to kiss them!"

She all the kissing wasn't so much "fun" as it was "adventurous figuring out how other different people kiss differently.”

“It’s even more interesting to watch it all back and see all the zoom-ins,” Jenn added. “It’s like I can see the plaque on my teeth. I don't think I need to see that!"

Jenn has been watching every episode, noting, "I want to see what these men are saying. I want to see what I'm saying. I want to see how I look, what outfits I like, I don't like. I want to see it all, of course."

She does admit that she gave her parents a little head's up about a recent episode where the guys went all "Thunder from Down Under"!

She laughed, "I might have called my mom and said, 'Don't watch this week's episode, men are stripping and humping me.'"

Jenn elaborated, "Personally, I don't regret anything. I think there can be some moments that maybe are hard to watch back because I'm letting certain things slide perhaps. But I don't really regret anything. I think the way everything plays out, it's going to be a very meaningful story."

Without revealing too much, Tran teased, "I'm happy with the end of my journey, so I hope that the audience is happy with my journey. And if they’re not, then, 'See ya.' I don't know."

Rating her happiness as a level 10, Tran said, "I don't have regrets, so I think it ended the way that it needed to end. So, yeah, 10/10, would recommend."

While Jenn can’t say if she found love or not, she shared that there were "maybe feelings of love at some point" — and maybe even for multiple people!

If Tran does get engaged at the end of the season, would she ever consider a TV wedding? She answered, “I don’t know. Weddings, I think, include two people to make that decision, so I think for me, I’m not sure. But personally like small weddings, and I think I would want, you know, just me, my family, my friends, and that’s kind of all I’ve ever wanted. So I haven’t thought about it before, I don't know."

Jenn also opened up about how rewarding it has been getting to be a role model as the first Asian-American lead.

She said, “It’s been really, really rewarding getting this positive feedback because there hasn’t been a lot of Asian representation in the media and growing up, I never had that so to kind of now be in this role, where I always wanted a role model growing up and I am that for a lot of young people there, I’m just so proud and excited to be able to do it and have this moment.”