Bachelorette Jenn Tran Reveals What She’s Looking for in a Man (Exclusive)

Jenn Tran is ready to find love on “The Bachelorette”!

“I always say just some cheeky, cheeky banter,” Jenn said. “I love when someone can really just mess with me, but also be sweet. I love that kind of relationship where you're just kind of bantering and making fun of each other, but at the end of the day, you're also there for each other."

She added, "I feel like humor is what makes a relationship really last. I am looking for a life partner, and so when the lust fades, when the physical attraction fades, you at least still have a really good friendship."

Megan asked, “Biggest turnoffs?”

Tran shared, “Chewing with your mouth open. Ugh. Literally, I can't."

Jenn also opened up about being the first Asian-American Bachelorette, saying her family is supportive and excited.

“For me, growing up, I never really saw Asian representation on TV very often... I actually called my little cousin and told her I’m going to be the first Asian Bachelorette and she was, like, sobbing, inconsolably crying. I was like, ‘I don’t know if you are happy or sad,’ and she was like, ‘No, no, no, I'm really, really happy.’”

She continued, "That was the moment when it really hit me... I'm inspiring a lot of young women around the world… It’s a lot of people who maybe feel like they haven't seen themselves on TV yet, and they just want to see be able to see themselves in that main character kind of role. Now, my cousin and other women can be like, ‘You know what? I can do anything that I want to do.’ That to me is just so incredibly humbling, and I feel so honored.”

Jenn's journey on "The Bachelorette" begins this July on ABC.