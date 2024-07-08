Bachelorette Jenn Tran Is ‘Very Happy’ with Ending, Has No Regrets (Exclusive)

Disney/Ramona Rosales

Jenn Tran sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi in NYC ahead of Monday’s premiere of “The Bachelorette”!

Mona asked her if she is ready and Jenn said, “I don’t think I’ve fully comprehended that my life is going to be showcased on TV yet,” adding it “hasn’t registered” yet.

Tran insisted she’s “not anxious or nervous, just really excited.”

The reality star explained, “I don’t have any regrets about anything, so I’m really excited for people to see my journey because I’m so proud of it. I'm so proud of the way everything came out.”

Jenn, who had previously called the experience the best two months of her life, shared with Mona, “Right now, I feel like a completely different person than I was when it first started. I was learning so much about myself every day on this journey that it really felt like such a big moment of growth for me. So, it really was the best two months of life!”

Mona mentioned, “You also say you’re very happy with the ending,” and Tran nodded, saying, “Yes, very happy.”

She went on, “I really throughout this journey learned how to stand up for myself and how to have a voice about the things that I need and I want in a realtionship and just, like, as a human being. In previous relationships, I really shied away from that, and being able to find my voice throughout this journey, I think that's the biggest takeaway I've gotten... I feel like I’m in this new era of myself. I feel so confident. I feel more myself than ever.”

Tonight, viewers will be watching as she meets 25 suitors. The introductions are always memorable. Mona asked about one guy showing up in a hospital gown with his booty out!

Jenn confirmed, “Oh yeah, booty was out. Everything was out. It was crazy! I was not expecting that whatsoever, definitely the first time that I met someone’s butt cheeks before I met their face. But hey, I love to mix things up, and I feel like all these creative entrances really showed their personalities.”

Mona went on to ask what she’s looking for in a partner. Jenn replied, “I was really looking for someone who makes me feel different than my previous relationships. I full-on admit, like I’ve been in some really bad relationships or ones I shouldn’t have been in because they weren’t putting in the effort that I needed them to put in. So, I think going into this new era, I was really looking for people who were open for a commitment, a relationship, who were open to putting in the effort that I put into a relationship. So really, I just wanted a partnership.”

Sadly, Jen has been receiving some really ugly pushback since she was named the first Asian Bachelorette. Her DMs are full of racist messages, but Jen revealed she is not letting any of it get to her.

She reflected, "We're constantly working toward change every day, and I think me being in this role itself is a huge step already. It's been 21 years without an Asian-American Bachelorette, so I'm just happy to be here."

Jenn added, “I’m happy to take on the brunt of these crazy-disgusting messages that I get every day because I know that me just exposing myself and my culture and my values is exposing people to something different from themselves. Usually, where all these hate messages are coming from is when people are afraid of something that's different, you know, because they haven't been exposed to it. Not that that is excusing any of that... So, I really hope that the exposure to my season is going to encourage a lot of change and encourage people to really open up their hearts and their minds.”

Now, the big question… is Jenn engaged?

Mona asked, “Is that a tan I see on the ring finger?”

Jenn replied, “I don’t think so… Very funny. You know I can’t say anything, but I will say I’m very happy the way things ended. I’m very proud of the way I held myself in this season. I'm very proud of the outcome of it all.”

Jenn also shared her likes and dislikes in a partner with a fun game of Red Rose or Red Flag.