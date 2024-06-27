Bachelorette Jenn Tran Reveals Her 3 Must-Haves & Deal-Breakers (Exclusive)

Disney/Wade Payne

Jenn Tran, the first Asian American star of “The Bachelorette,” is opening up about her journey to find her person!

Before the new season airs, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Tran, who revealed her three must-haves in a partner, as well as her biggest deal-breakers.

Though she’s only 26, Jenn said she feels ready for marriage. "I've gone through a lot of bad relationship sin the past, and I've dated and I've done a lot of self-work," she said. "I've gone to therapy. I'm at a place where I feel like i know myself very well and obviously, we're learning and growing every day. So, I'm gonna turn into a different person in the next month and the month after that, and I think we all are, right? We're all evolving all the time. But that's the beautiful thing is, like, I want a partner to be able to grow and change with me."

She said the qualities she looks for in a partner are “emotional maturity,” "someone who puts in effort,” and “someone who tries to understand me.”

As for red flags, Tran shared, “An insecure man. I can't do those, I've dated those. Someone who isn’t ambitious. I'm a very ambitious person with my career and I have a lot of passions, so I need someone who's equally as ambitious or passionate about whatever they're doing. And who... if they haven't been to therapy, that's not for me. I'm not potty training you. I'm too old for that."

Tran did ask her suitors if they have been to therapy this season: "Of course I did!"

When asked how many were kicked off for giving the wrong answer, she said, “You’ll just have to watch and find out.”

Jenn confessed that it was “mildly stressful” to meet all 25 guys on the first night of the season. She noted, “I don’t think I was too high strung about it because I was excited.”

She explained, "I'm someone who, I love a good flirt, and I'm a good flirt. So I was excited to kind of just like talk to these 25 guys and really get to know their vibe and kind of see where things go."

Tran dished on the wildest introduction, saying, “Somebody came out with no pants on. Just a hospital gown completely untucked in the back, so full butt cheeks were out. Full butt cheeks."

She laughed, "I'm sure it will be buzzed out, but it wasn't buzzed out for me. I definitely was staring at it."

Jenn admitted there were some suitors who gave her butterflies right from the jump!

"Coming out of the limo, I think there were definitely a few guys that I definitely was very attracted to for sure," she said, adding, "For me, attraction really comes with the personality,. So, it was kind of after the first few initial conversations where I was like, 'Oh, I'm crazy attracted to, like, how you make me laugh or to the way you carry yourself in a conversation or the way you're so interested in getting to know me.' So for me, a conversation can be very sexy if you play it right with me."

As for all those rumors that she wasn’t the first choice, Jenn said, “All I’m going to say is I was in a few meetings. I flew out a few months before the announcement. I did an interview. I did meetings. I did calls about ‘The Bachelorette’ position, and every year there’s multiple girls who are considered for the job… [and] going through the same process, and at the end of the day, someone gets announced… I got asked and I said yes.”