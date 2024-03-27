Bachelorette Jenn Tran on Making History & Her Biggest Turnoff (Exclusive)

ABC

Jenn Tran, the fan favorite who got Joey Graziadei’s heart racing on "The Bachelor" this season, is ready to make her own mark on TV history as the first Asian-American Bachelorette.

Only “Extra’s” Megan Ryte was with Jenn after the big announcement.

Saying her family is supportive and excited, Tran explained, “For me, growing up, I never really saw Asian representation on TV very often... I called my little cousin and told her I’m going to be the first Asian Bachelorette and she was, like, sobbing, inconsolably crying. I was like, ‘I don’t know if you are happy or sad,’ and she was like, ‘No, I am really, really happy.’”

She added, “I'm inspiring a lot of young women around the world… It’s a lot of people who maybe feel like they haven't seen themselves on TV yet, and they just want to see be able to see themselves in that main character kind of role now. My cousin and other women can be like, ‘You know what? I can do anything that I want to do.’ That to me is just so incredibly humbling, and I feel so honored.”

The 26-year-old made it to Joey's top six. Not getting that final rose didn't crush her spirit — Jenn is ready to start her journey to find love.

Tran said, “I'm the most confident I've ever been… I worked through a lot of toxic relationships where I really do feel like I'm ready to find my partner. I know what I want, and I know what I don't want. I feel like that's the biggest thing that's prepared me for this position.”

She continued, “Every relationship I've ever had I don't have regrets about because I think every relationship that didn't work out leads you to find your person.”

Megan asked, “Do you believe that you will find love on this show?”

Jenn insisted, “Absolutely.”

What is she looking for in a partner?

“I always say just some cheeky, cheeky banter,” Jenn said. “I love when someone can really just mess with me, but also be sweet.”

Ryte asked, “Biggest turnoffs?”

Tran shared, “Chewing with your mouth open. Ugh.”

The physician's assistant already knows how she will present herself on the show.

She said, “I'm just going to be myself and see what happens. Obviously, if somebody gives me sh*t and does something crazy, I'm going to put them in their place and they're going home.”