Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are sparking reconciliation rumors again!

Over the weekend, the two were spotted sitting next each other at the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia.

Despite a video showing them chatting up at the game, a source told People magazine that they arrived separately.

The insider said, “They were there coincidentally. She actually took her dad as her date."

Last year, Shawn and Camila briefly rekindled their relationship after they were caught kissing at Coachella.

Despite several sightings of them together in Los Angeles and New York, Shawn and Camila called it quits again.

A source told The Sun U.K., “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives.”

“But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all,” they continued. “In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”