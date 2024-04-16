Henry Cavill & GF Natalie Viscuso Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Henry Cavill is going to be a dad!

Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first child together, “Extra” confirms.

The pregnancy news comes just days after Henry and Natalie were spotted holding hands in New York City.

Natalie had people wondering if she was pregnant, considering her form-fitting dress, which seemingly accentuated a small baby bump.

MEGA

The couple has been together since 2021.

In the spring of 2021, Henry confirmed their relationship with a photo on Instagram.

Along with posting a photo of them playing chess, he wrote, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.”

Viscuso posted the same photo, writing, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

Amid his impending fatherhood, Henry has been busy promoting his new movie “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

On Monday night, “Extra” spoke with Henry at the NYC premiere of the movie, dishing on the epic facial hair that he sported for his role.

He noted, “I love the facial hair… I think it was a pretty fabulous theater mustache.”

If Cavill had it his way, he’d be rocking the facial hair “in my daily life.” He added, “I might save that for later in life.”

The movie centers on mavericks who use “ungentlemanly” fighting tactics to battle German forces during WWII, but in real life, Henry does his best to be a gentleman. He said, “I don’t always succeed, but I do my best.”