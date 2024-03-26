Why Eva Mendes Stopped Acting After Having Kids with Ryan Gosling

Backgrid

On Tuesday, Eva Mendes made an appearance on the “Today” show, where she opened up about her life with Ryan Gosling.

The two are the parents of daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

Once their kids came into the picture, Eva made the decision to put her acting career on hold while Ryan continued to act.

She explained, “It was like a no-brainer. [And I was like], ‘I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children…’ I still worked, I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away.”

“It was almost just like a nonverbal agreement that it was like, 'Okay, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here,'" Eva elaborated. "He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home."

Eva and Ryan met on the set of their 2012 movie “The Place Beyond the Pines,” in which they played a couple. They would start dating in real life after working on the movie.

Reflecting on their time together on set, Mendes said, “I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it could be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they could be... But unfortunately, or fortunately, there is only one Ryan. So, I pretty much stopped just acting after that."

Eva recently showed her support for Ryan after his viral performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars.

Ryan and Eva are known for not making public appearances together, and it was no different at the Oscars.