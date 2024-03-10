Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Oscar Performance Steals the Show

Getty Images

On Sunday, “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling had everyone feeling the “kenergy” at the 2024 Academy Awards!

Gosling brought the house down with a performance of “I’m Just Ken,” which was nominated for Best Original Song.

Gosling started his performance from a seat behind his “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie.

Before his face was seen, Ryan sang into a mic with a black hat on.

Ryan then took the stage in a shimmering hot-pink suit and gloves!

At one point, Ryan was joined on the stage by the song’s co-writer and producer Mark Ronson and iconic guitarist Slash.

Ryan’s co-stars Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans also took part in Ryan’s performance, which winked at Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” production number from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

Ultimately, “What Was I Made For,” performed by Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas — also from “Barbie” — won the Oscar.

For weeks, Ryan had played coy about possibly performing at the Oscars.

He told W magazine in February, “Well, I haven’t been invited. And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about. Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?”