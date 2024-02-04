Mark Ronson Wants Ryan Gosling to Perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Mark Ronson chatted with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte on the 2024 Grammys red carpet, as he celebrated his win ahead of the show, and revealed he’s hoping to perform with Ryan Gosling at the Oscars.

Ronson won for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for “Barbie the Album,” and told Megan, “I feel good,” adding, “I’ve had years where you’re shut out and years where you might win, but I’m just really psyched to be here.”

Megan went on to ask about performing “I’m Just Ken” with Ryan at the Oscars, which is up for Best Original Song.

“If it is not Ryan, I will not be on that stage,” he said. “I’m hoping, because I think it would be really special and great to have him perform the song just once on the best stage for that ever.”

Megan also asked if Mark would be going to the Super Bowl next week, but he said no. He is, however, excited about seeing Usher’s halftime show.

“Of course, as someone who deejayed in clubs for like, wow, 30 years, like so many songs, era defining songs. I would say ‘You Don’t Have to Call’ is probably my favorite, but ‘Yeah’ and all of it, it’s crazy.”