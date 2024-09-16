Emmys 2024 Fashion: Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez & More Stars Shine

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour are breaking down the hottest looks on the 2024 Emmys red carpet!

When it comes to trends, black was a top pick, from Reese Witherspoon in Dior with gold floral detailing to Laura Dern in an off-the-shoulder Gabriela Hearst dress.

Elizabeth Debicki chose a black velvet stunner, also by Dior, while Quinta Brunson went for a black metallic number by Georges Chakra.

Selena Gomez was also turning heads, in a black halter dress with a hand-embellished pavé neckline by Ralph Lauren.

There was lots of shimmer and shine on the carpet, too, like Jennifer Aniston and Kristen Wiig in Oscar de la Renta and Dakota Fanning in Armani Privé.

Some stars brought a pop of pink! Meryl Streep wore an all-pink pantsuit by Tamara Ralph, and Hannah Einbinder was oozing elegance in a one-shoulder gown by Louis Vuitton. Diane Lane stepped out in a pale pink Prabal Gurung dress.

Eiza González and Rita Ora were twinning in nearly identical dresses by Tamara Ralph. Both looks featured baby-pink strapless floor-length gowns and feather capes.

Classic red dresses were popular, too!