‘Shōgun’ Star Anna Sawai’s Mom Was in Tears After Her Emmy Win (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Shōgun” stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, along with co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, celebrated the show’s 18 Emmy wins backstage with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert.

Anna Sawai gave credit to everyone behind the camera who put in so much work over years, saying, “It’s not me who should be getting this. It’s everyone who was behind the camera, the people who were writing it, the people who spent years working on it, so I just want people to celebrate their work.”

She also spoke about her mother’s very emotional reaction to her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series win.

Anna made history by being the first Asian to win the award.

Sawai shared, “She was in tears and hugged me and, you know, my mom’s Japanese, she doesn’t really say things out loud as much, and so just seeing her emotional made me tear up again.”

Showing love for her mom, Anna said, “They do everything without expecting anything in return. That’s my mom… She did what’s best for everyone.”

Hiroyuki Sanada, who won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, reflected on what the accolades mean and the importance of representation for young Japanese actors.

Holding his Emmy, Sanada emphasized, “It’s going to be a good stepping stone for them.”