‘The Crown’ Star Elizabeth Debicki Reacts to First Emmys Win! (Exclusive)

“The Crown” star Elizabeth Debicki caught up with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert backstage at the 2024 Emmys after her first-ever win!

She revealed with a smile what was going through her mind when her name was called, saying, “Can’t say that word on television,” revealing it was definitely the “F one.”

Elizabeth explained, “I've never really been nominated for things before this part and I've worked for a long time, and so what I have learned very quickly is that when you're nominated up against all the other women in your category, it feels absolutely mad that you should be there at all, really, let alone to win the thing. So, it does take me by surprise.”

As for why she didn’t prepare a speech, she said, “I'm also superstitious, so I don't believe in writing them before.” In hindsight, she said, “I should have,” and revealed her boyfriend asked her Sunday morning, “Are you sure you don’t want to…?” She insisted she was sure.

Elizabeth, who plays Princess Diana on “The Crown,” also talked about her favorite part of the experience, and she said, “I think just working with all the amazing the cast on the show… I've looked at and watched for years and thought just remarkable and so then I got to do acting with them and that makes me better at being an actor.”

She added, “And the material is… so intelligent, and it is challenging.”

The star spoke about how intense it was taking on the role of Princess Diana, saying she did not handle the stress very well.

“I think I managed it by working really hard, so I kind of pushed myself quite hard,” Debicki explained, saying there wasn’t a lot of “decompression.”

As for what she hopes people take away from the show about Diana, Elizabeth said of creator Peter Morgan, “I think what Peter managed to do was kind of bring out different parts of her story, and of course there is always his interpretation of facts, but I think that there were certain things the first season I did about the famous interviews.”

She continued, “Peter really dug and the research team really dug out the backstory of that and how much of that was slightly coerced, and that was really important to tell people.”