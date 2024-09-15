Emmys 2024 — The Complete Winners List!

Getty Images

Check out the full list of 2024 Emmy nominees and winners below:

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

"Shōgun"

"Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbot Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"Baby Reindeer"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age'

Maya Erskine, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Walter Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown"

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show” WINNER

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” WINNER

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”

Sarah Paulson, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Parker Posey, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell, "Shōgun" WINNER

Paul Dano, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Tracy Letts, “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty”

Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”

John Turturro, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders In The Building”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” WINNER

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders In The Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, “The Bear”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear” WINNER

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear” WINNER

Matthew Broderick, “Only Murders In The Building:

Ryan Gosling, “Saturday Night Live”

Christopher Lloyd, “Hacks”

Bob Odenkirk, “The Bear”

Will Poulter, “The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, "“Baby Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

“Quiz Lady” WINNER

“Red, White & Royal Blue”

“Scoop”

“Unfrosted”

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

"Below Deck Down Under"

"Love On The Spectrum"

"RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"

"Vanderpump Rules"

"Welcome To Wrexham" WINNER

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank” WINNER

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, “Shark Tank”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors” WINNER

Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

“The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady”

The Oscars WINNER

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden”

“Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer”

“Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic” WINNER

“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”

“Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

“Conan O’Brien Must Go”

“Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.”

“How to with John Wilson”

“My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney” WINNER

“The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy”

Outstanding Game Show

“Celebrity Family Feud”

“Jeopardy!” WINNER

“Password”

“The Price Is Right At Night”

“Wheel Of Fortune”

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud"

Ken Jennings, "Jeopardy!"

Jane Lynch, "Weakest Link"

Keke Palmer, "Password"

Pat Sajak, "Wheel of Fortune" WINNER