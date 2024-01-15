Getty Images

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards had everyone talking with some juicy gone-viral moments!

For starters, Ryan Gosling made headlines with his deadpan reaction to his “Barbie” hit “I’m Just Ken” winning Best Song.

Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos announced the win, but when the camera panned to Ryan, he looked taken aback before standing up and jokingly shaking his head as if he couldn’t believe it.

The CW

Gosling applauded writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt as they accepted the award, and they praised him, too. Ronson told him from the stage, “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours. You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you."

It was during the presentation of this category, however, that Ariana DeBose appeared to be left fuming.

Before handing out the award, Bella and Anthony made fun of some of the nominees, including Ariana.

After listing the nominees — Gosling, DeBose, Jack Black, Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish — they teased “the actors who also think that they’re singers,” naming Ryan, Ariana and Jack.

The CW

It was clear from the look on her face that DeBose, an Oscar winner, Tony nominee, and Broadway star, was not amused. Afterward, she confirmed on Instagram Stories, “No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler also had tongues wagging over her joke shading ex-boyfriend Jo Koy.

Koy hosted the Golden Globes last week. When some of his jokes didn’t land, he told the crowd, “I wrote some of these and they're the ones you're laughing at." It was widely criticized as a dig against his own writers.

Getty/CBS

Fast-forward to the Critics Choice Awards, where Chelsea subtly took a jab at Koy.

When she dropped a joke about Martin Scorsese and wanting to "toss him around like a little Italian meatball,” it only got a chuckle from the audience.