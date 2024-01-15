Critics’ Choice Winners 2024 — The Full List!

Getty Images

Check out the full list of Critics' Choice winners below:

Film

Best Picture

“Oppenheimer”

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Best Actress

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Young Actor or Actress

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Oppenheimer”

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Original Screenplay

“Barbie”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction”

Best Cinematography

“Oppenheimer”

Best Production Design

“Barbie”

Best Editing

“Oppenheimer”

Best Costume Design

“Barbie”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Barbie”

Best Visual Effects

“Oppenheimer”

Best Comedy

“Barbie”

Best Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best Foreign-Language Film

“Anatomy of a Fall”



Best Song

“I’m Just Ken,” from “Barbie”

Best Score

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Television

Best Drama Series

“Succession”

Best Actor, Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best Actress, Drama Series

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Best Comedy Series

“The Bear”

Best Actor, Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Actress, Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Limited Series

“Beef”

Best TV Movie

“Quiz Lady”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Best Foreign-Language Series

“Lupin”

Best Animated Series

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”

Best Talk Show

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”