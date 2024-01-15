Award Shows January 15, 2024
Critics’ Choice Winners 2024 — The Full List!
Check out the full list of Critics' Choice winners below:
Film
Best Picture
“Oppenheimer”
Best Actor
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Best Actress
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Best Young Actor or Actress
Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”
Best Acting Ensemble
“Oppenheimer”
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Best Original Screenplay
“Barbie”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“American Fiction”
Best Cinematography
“Oppenheimer”
Best Production Design
“Barbie”
Best Editing
“Oppenheimer”
Best Costume Design
“Barbie”
Best Hair and Makeup
“Barbie”
Best Visual Effects
“Oppenheimer”
Best Comedy
“Barbie”
Best Animated Feature
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Best Foreign-Language Film
“Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Song
“I’m Just Ken,” from “Barbie”
Best Score
Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”
Television
Best Drama Series
“Succession”
Best Actor, Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Best Actress, Drama Series
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Best Comedy Series
“The Bear”
Best Actor, Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best Actress, Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
Best Limited Series
“Beef”
Best TV Movie
“Quiz Lady”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Maria Bello, “Beef”
Best Foreign-Language Series
“Lupin”
Best Animated Series
“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”
Best Talk Show
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Best Comedy Special
“John Mulaney: Baby J”