Ryan Gosling Brings Parents & Sister to Oscars 2024

On Sunday, Ryan Gosling hit the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards!

Though his love Eva Mendes opted to stay at home with their two daughters, Ryan attended the star-studded event with his mom Donna, dad Valerio, and his sister Mandi.

It will be a big night for Ryan, who will be performing his nominated song “I’m Just Ken,” featured in his blockbuster film “Barbie.” He is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Ken in “Barbie,” going up against Mark Ruffalo, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., and Sterling K. Brown.

Ryan is known for bringing his family to Oscars.

In 2017, Mandi was Ryan’s date to the Oscars when he was nominated for Best Actor for “La La Land.”

Ten years earlier, Ryan was accompanied at the Oscars by Mandi and Mandi. That year, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in “Half Nelson.”

Ahead of the 2024 Oscars, Eva showed some love for Ryan by posting an Instagram video of herself outside of his dressing room, set to “I’m Just Ken.”

She captioned the video, “Always by my man.”