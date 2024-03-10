Liza Koshy Takes a Tumble on the Oscars Red Carpet (Video)

Getty Images

Poor Liza Koshy, 27, suffered a bad fall on the Oscars red carpet when she seemed to trip on her sky-high heels.

In a video posted by Variety, the actress is seen walking in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder red Marchesa gown when she wipes out. As she goes down, you can catch a glimpse of her red heels.

Oh man, poor Liza Koshy just took a tumble on the #Oscars red carpet. Hope she's ok!



(🎥: AP) pic.twitter.com/1j9bXNNBnZ — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 10, 2024 @katcystephan

Two people quickly rush to her side and help her stand up, and the YouTube star quickly recovers, joking, “It was a manhole — you all saw that?”

People magazine reports she got some help to make it the rest of the way down the carpet.

Liza was just making headlines back in January with her red-carpet look at the Golden Globes.

For that show, she went the sexy route with a black lace number by Morphew Atelier Victorian with an exposed thong.

