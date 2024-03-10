Getty Images

On Sunday, “The Boys” star Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit made it red-carpet official at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The two posed as a couple, just months after he announced the nominees with Zazie Beetz.

Last year, the two attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together but didn’t hit the red carpet together as a couple.

In December, Jack and Claudia were photographed packing on the PDA during a lunch date at Field and Fort in Santa Barbara.

Backgrid

Two months later, Jack opened up on their Valentine’s Day plans. He told People magazine, “I got some plans with my girlfriend that'll be fun. We're going to go to Disneyland, which'll be great."

The two have been romantically linked the summer of 2022. At the time, they were photographed holding hands while spending time in her home country of Australia.

In 2020, Jack and Claudia met on the set of “The Boys” after she joined the show in the second season as Victoria Neuman.