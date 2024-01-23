Oscar Nominations 2024: The Complete List!

The 2024 Oscar nominations are here!

Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid are announcing the nominees during a livestream Tuesday morning.

Watch the presentation below and scroll down for the complete list (updating live).

Best Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

Best Director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best Actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamati, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best Original Screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” “Flaming Hot”

“I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People,” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For,” “Barbie”

Best Original Score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best Documentary Feature

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

Best International Feature

"Io Capitano" Italy

"Perfect Days" Japan

"Society of the Snow" Spain

"The Teachers' Lounge" Germany

"The Zone of Interest" United Kingdom

Best Cinematography

Edward Lachman, "El Conde"

Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of the Flower Moon"

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro"

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer"

Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things"

Best Editing

Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall"

Kevin Tent, “The Holdovers"

Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of the Flower Moon"

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things"

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, “Barbie"

Jacqueline West, “Killers of the Flower Moon"

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, “Napoleon"

Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer"

Holly Waddington, “Poor Things"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue, “Golda"

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro"

Luisa Abel, “Oppenheimer"

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things"

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé, “Society of the Snow"

Best Production Design

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, "Barbie”

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis, "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff, "Napoleon”

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman, "Oppenheimer”

Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek, "Poor Things”

Best Sound

"The Creator" - Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

"Maestro" - Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" - Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

"Oppenheimer" - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

"The Zone of Interest" - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Best Documentary Short

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island in Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Best Animated Short

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

Best Live-Action Short

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"