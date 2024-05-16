Jelly Roll’s Update on Health Journey: Living ‘Most Pure’ Life (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Jelly Roll hit the red carpet at the 2024 ACM Awards, where he was up for Entertainer of the Year, among other honors!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with the singer, who was “feeling great.”

Jelly Roll has been on a wellness journey, sharing, “I’m eating healthy. I’m taking my health more seriously. Life is good. I’ve never been more present… I’m living my most pure version of life.”

Jelly Roll noted that he didn’t have a phone with him and doesn’t have social media either!

As for the special night, Jelly Roll called it “surreal” to be included among country “superstars” he used to watch on TV, like Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Stapleton.