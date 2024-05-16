Kane Brown Is ‘So Pumped’ for Arrival of First Son! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Kane Brown hit the carpet at the 2024 ACM Awards, where he’s up for Entertainer of the Year.

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Kane, who gave an update on his family as wife Katelyn gets ready to welcome their third child.

He shared, “Katelyn’s great and struggling at the same time, but she’s a trouper… She’s at the house right now. I feel so bad ’cause she’s there and it’s just the girls. Usually her mom or somebody’s with her, but her mom had to fly back out, so it’s just her and the babies.”

Kane revealed that their second daughter “is an escape artist,” who had no trouble climbing out of the crib or over the baby gate. He said, “Just walking into the room, she goes, ‘I’m awake.’”

Brown noted that chasing after their kids can “tire” out Katelyn.

Kane is a country superstar but still makes time to change his babies’ diapers. He noted, “Diaper times — one of my favorite times because usually they’ll be fighting me and then I just make them laugh and then it just turns into a whole thing of us playing.”

Brown is “so pumped” to welcome his first son, saying, “My girl Kingsley’s old enough to be able to tell, but Kodi’s not. If Kodi gets rough with Kate, Kingsley’s always like, ‘There’s a baby in mommy’s belly, chill out.’”