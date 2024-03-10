Eva Longoria on Filming ‘OMITB’ Season 4: ‘It’s Been Crazy’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Eva Longoria spoke to “Extra’s” Billy Bush on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, where she looked smokin’ hot in a black gown by Tamara Ralph and Bucherer Fine Jewellery while representing for her movie “Flamin’ Hot”!

Longoria just joined “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4, and told Billy, “I just started filming with them and it’s been crazy.”

“My first day of shooting was Steve Martin, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis,” she said, adding that Eugene Levy and Molly Shannon were there, too. “It is pretty wild… and I play an amazing character.”

She shared, “I have five episodes… I’ve done one.”

Bush wondered if she gets murdered, but Eva played coy, saying, “Maybe I’m the murdered? You don’t know.”

Eva also talked about Diane Warren’s “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” being nominated for Best Original Song.

Longoria revealed that when she met Diane 10 years ago the musician offered to write a song for her movie, but she didn’t have one at the time.

Eva said Diane offered many times over the years and when “Flamin’ Hot” was announced in the trades, “She called me and said I’m writing the song for your movie.”

She added, “How lucky I am that Diane Warren stalked me to write this song?”

As for tonight’s Oscar performance of “The Fire Inside,” she teased, “Wait until you see the performance. Becky G has so many surprises that are onstage, and I can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

Plus, she joked about son Santiago being her fashion critic! “He’ amazing, he’s a big fashion critic,” she said.

What did he say about her Oscars look? “Mama you’re stunning,” she added, “I was putting my hair up and he was like, ‘No, no.’”