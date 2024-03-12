Ryan Gosling’s Daughters Gave ‘Great Notes’ Before Oscars Performance (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Days after his show-stopping performance at the 2024 Academy Awards, Ryan Gosling hit the SXSW premiere of “The Fall Guy,” his new action-comedy with Emily Blunt.

“Extra” spoke with Ryan, who dished on bringing the razzle dazzle for his Oscars performance of nominated song “I’m Just Ken.”

Ryan shared, “They had already asked me to come and razzle and I happen to have a little dazzle on me and I thought, ‘Throw it in, on the house.’”

Gosling pointed out how “amazing” it was to have Eva Mendes and their daughters at dress rehearsal the day before. He said, “They were frontrow, cheering me on, giving me notes, great notes.”

Ryan also spoke about working with Lee Majors on “The Fall Guy,” saying, “Lee was great, we text all the time now and he’s just so supportive and it was so fun to meet him. Of course, I was a fan. My mom loves his TV show and I did too because of her… he’s a very cool guy, very sweet about all this.”