Getty Images

Emma Stone took home one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2024 Academy Awards Sunday.

Emma won Best Actress for her work in “Poor Things,” edging out Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan and Sandra Hüller.

When Emma took the stage to accept the award, she turned away from the star-studded crowd to show the broken zipper on her Louis Vuitton dress.

ABC

Referencing Ryan Gosling’s crowd-pleasing performance of “I’m Just Ken,” she said, “My dress is broken; I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.’”

Near the end of Gosling’s performance, he held out the mic toward Stone, who sang along!

Emma went on, “The other night, I was panicking — as you can kind of see happens a lot — that maybe something like this could happen, and [director] Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, ‘Please take yourself out of it.’ And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”

In the press room, Emma revealed that her dress was already repaired. She told Vanity Fair, "They sewed me back in. Right when I came back[stage], they sewed me back in, which was wonderful.”

Raving about Ryan, she went on, "I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind. I was right there, and I just was going for it, and things happen."

Emma and Ryan go way back — they were co-stars in “Crazy Stupid Love” and “La La Land,” the latter of which won Emma her first Oscar, in 2017.