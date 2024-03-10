Jimmy Kimmel Gets the Last Laugh After Trump Blasts His Oscar Hosting

ABC/Getty

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel brought a “Mean Tweets”-style moment to the Oscars!

Similar to the popular segment on his late-night show, Jimmy began reading a nasty message about his hosting abilities, later revealing the insults were written by Donald Trump.

Jimmy read from his phone, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”

Truth Social

The missive also took aim at George Stephanopoulos with, “Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.”

At this point in the message, Jimmy continued, “Blah. Blah. Blah. Make America Great Again”… which gave away the author’s identity.

Kimmel responded, “Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still, ah… Isn’t it past your jail time?”