Glen Powell on Special ‘SNL’ Moment with Sydney Sweeney (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Glen Powell looked sharp in Tom Ford as he hit the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Glen about about his “SNL” cameo last week, when his “Anyone but You” co-star Sydney Powell hosted the show.

Powell shared, "That was really special… That was a really fun night, and to watch Sydney, who's obviously one of my best friends, too, to just crush it! It's really nice to see your friend soar, especially on that stage.”

Glen noted that he would also like to host “SNL”!

When Melvin pitched a movie idea for Glen and Sydney called “Tired in Texas,” he quipped, “It doesn't sound like it has a ring to it, but, you know… we'll figure it out. Sydney and I'll make it work.”