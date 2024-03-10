Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom Make It Red Carpet Official

Getty Images

Justin Theroux, 52, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 29, just took their relationship to the next level!

The couple hit the red carpet together at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in L.A.

Justin looked dashing in a black tuxedo, while the “Gilded Age” actress wore a black off the shoulder gown with a slit on the side.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2023, when they were spotted kissing at Altro Paradiso restaurant in New York City.

The two were joined by another couple. On their night out, Justin and Nicole also made a stop at Ray’s Bar, which he co-owns with “Succession” star Nicholas Braun.