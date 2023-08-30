Getty Images

Years after his split with Jennifer Aniston, it looks like Justin Theroux is in a relationship!

In photos obtained by People magazine, Theroux, 52, was seen kissing "The Gilded Age" actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 29, at Altro Paradiso restaurant in New York City.

The two were joined by another couple.

On their night out, Justin and Nicole also made a stop at Ray’s Bar, which he co-owns with “Succession” star Nicholas Braun.

Months ago, Justin and Nicole were photographed together with Tan France and Louisa Jacobson while attending a Netflix event in NYC.

Getty Images

Bloom has credits on “The Michael J. Fox Show,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “The Affair.”

In May, Theroux opened up about having “much more fun not being in a public relationship.” He told Esquire, “There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in. And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don’t talk about Jen."

He went, “People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So, it’s a classic no-comment situation for me."

Justin and Jennifer were together for seven years. They ended their marriage in 2018.

In a joint statement at the time, they said, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."