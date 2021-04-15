Justin Theroux Clears Up Major Rumor About His Split from Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston called it quits years ago, and he is finally shutting down one rumor!

At the time, there were reports that Jennifer wanted to live in L.A., while Justin preferred NYC.

Theroux told Esquire, “That's a narrative that is not true, for the most part. Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole 'This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!' That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification."

Despite their split, Justin and Jennifer have kept it cordial. Along with celebrating Thanksgiving together in 2019, Justin recently paid tribute to Jennifer on her birthday in February.

Theroux shared, “I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text."

"Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other," he emphasized. "I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

In 2018, the pair announced their separation after three years of marriage. They said, “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

