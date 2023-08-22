Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Jennifer Aniston is gracing the cover of WSJ magazine’s fall Women’s 2023 Issue.

In the issue, Aniston discusses her past relationships, cancel culture, and who she’s sleeping with!

Aniston has been married to Brad Pitt (2000-2005) and Justin Theroux (2015-2018). She admitted that her romances still pose “a challenge” for her, explaining, “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little….”

Aniston has not been linked to anyone since her split from Theroux.

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

Who’s she sleeping with nowadays? She revealed, “My dog. That’s who I’m sleeping with.”

Jennifer shared her life philosophy, saying, “There was a time in my world, my career, where I realized it’s not being aggressive or combative or bitchy or emotional to stand up for what you deserve and what you want. It’s a tough muscle to build. And also be loved and respected. It’s hard to achieve.”

Aniston is “really proud” to call herself a “self-made woman.”

Jennifer also expressed her thoughts on cancel culture. She said, “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means.... Is there no redemption? I don’t know.”

Gray Sorrenti for WSJ. Magazine

