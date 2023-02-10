Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“The Morning Show” just wrapped filming on Season 3, and Jennifer Aniston is celebrating with some behind-the-scenes pics and a video on Instagram.

She wrote, “That’s a wrap on Season 3 🥹👏🏼Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew —❤️ So much more to come 😘💥!!”

The pics include one of Jen sitting with co-star Reese Witherspoon as they pose with producer Kristin Hahn and Hello Sunshine President Lauren Neustadter.

In another, Aniston and Jon Hamm twin in helmets in an ATV. Jen also shared a pic of her and Marcia Gay Harden shooting a scene together, one of her goofing around with Mark Duplass and more with the cast and crew.

Jen ended the post with a video of her thanking everyone and sharing hugs with Reese and others as they wrapped the show.

Witherspoon shared her own carousel of memories on Instagram, writing, “Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY! 💫🤸”

“The Morning Show” stars Aniston as veteran morning show anchor Alex Levy and Witherspoon as her co-anchor Bradley Jackson. Hamm joined the cast this season as Paul Marks, a corporate titan.

Earlier this month, “Extra” caught up with Reese, who shared, “I just came from set. Jen [Aniston] and I did a scene today, which was really fun, and I think people are going to be really excited. There’s a lot of romance this year.”

When we tried to get the scoop from Jon in October, he was very tight-lipped.